PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rose M. Myers-Pratt, 101, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City.
Per Rose’s wishes, private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cornelia. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Rose was born on September 11, 1918 at Cornelia, Harrison Twp., Grant County, daughter of William and Christina (Foote) Chandler. She was united in marriage to Charles Myers and he preceded her in death. She later was united in marriage to Robert Pratt and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2008. Rose had her own business where she sold secondhand clothing and produce. She was an avid gardener, she enjoyed music, painting and she taught herself how to play the guitar.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Zoubeck; and brothers, Virgil, Willard and Arthur Chandler.