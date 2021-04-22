Cindy Kay Reding, 62, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service on Saturday, April 24, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Rev. Karen Candee will officiate. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Centralia. Masks are required at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Cindy was born January 23, 1959, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Koeneke) Mills. She graduated from Hempstead High School in 1977.
Cindy was employed at Metrix Company for 22 years.
Cindy enjoyed camping at Leisure Lake, having a cold beer, and listening to country music. She was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cubs (but not the Cardinals!).
She was a meticulous housekeeper, and put more miles on her vacuum cleaner than most people put on their vehicles.
Cindy loved spending time with Tito, her Bassett Hound puppy, and especially her grandchildren.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Chris Reding, of Dubuque; her sons, Eric (Valerie) Key, of Marion, IA, and Cory (Lacy) Reding, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, Clayton, Brooklyn, and Preston; her mother, Shirley Mills, of Dubuque; two brothers, Steven “Reno” Mills, of Key West, IA, and Randy (Gayla) Mills, of Dubuque; her brothers-in-law, Steve (Mary Jean) Reding, of Dubuque, Tom (Colleen) Reding, of Mount Vernon, IA, and John Reding Jr., of Dubuque; her sister-in-law, Jennifer (Don) Bloomquist, of Goodlettsville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and her parents-in-law, John and Barbara Reding.
Memorials may be made to the family.