Irene Marie Blaser, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, died July 7, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Irene Marie Blaser, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, died July 7, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.