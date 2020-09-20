Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Judith Adams, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the church.
Charles A. Grau, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 1600 White St.
James P. Hansen, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey R. Hayes, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Oxus Grotto.
Ralph H. Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ronald C. Rotkowski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.