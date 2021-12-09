Joan M. Baxter-Rooney, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home. To celebrate Joan’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Joan was born on August 21, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin, daughter of Austin and Margaret (Hess) Baxter.
Joan graduated from high school and went on to Madison Business School. She was united in marriage to Charles Rooney, and they were blessed with 3 sons together before going their separate ways. She was a hard worker and was lastly employed with the Dubuque John Deere Works doing clean up in the foundry until her well earned retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart Sacrament Church in Bethany, Missouri, before moving to Dubuque where she joined Sacred Heart Church. In her free time, Joan loved to travel and spend time with her family. Joan enjoyed watching classic movies on TCM, as well as Perry Mason and Matlock. She also loved playing cards, talking on the phone with her sister Judy and enjoying an ice cold beverage on occasion. Joan was a sweet woman who loved life and was always quick to share a laugh with family and friends. We are heartbroken at losing our wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister, but know that she is now resting peacefully and happily reunited with all of her loved ones in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Joan’s memory include her sons, Anthony Rooney and Robert (Jessica) Rooney, both of Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Samantha, Sara and Rachel Rooney and Hayley and Erica Ostrander; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Judy Welsch, Dubuque, IA, Janet Roper, Platteville, WI, Joyce McPhail, Darlington, WI and Julie Snyder, Austin, MN.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Patrick Rooney; a great-grandson, Tyzia Kaesbauer; a sister, Jean Malone; and 2 brothers, John Baxter and James Baxter.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Joan’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joan Baxter-Rooney Family.