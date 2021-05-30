Dorothy E. Frick, age 93, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her family.
To celebrate Dorothy’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue.
To honor Dorothy’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on November 20, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Pauline (Armbruster) Frick.
Dorothy was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Academy, Class of 1945.
She was employed in the office with H&W for 45 years until she retired in 1992. She and her friend Betty Wiezorek also ran Custom Photo for 10 years.
Dorothy’s faith was extremely important to her. She was a very active member of Holy Ghost Church and did volunteer work with the Shalom Retreat Center gift shop for 15 years.
Dorothy was very creative, as was evidenced with her flower-arranging skills, making rosaries, and beautiful embroidery pieces. She was famous for the dish towels she made to donate to Holy Ghost Church every year.
Her family meant the world to Dorothy and she enjoyed taking her nieces and nephews on short trips around the area and to the Wisconsin Dells.
Dorothy was a kind and generous woman who always made time for others. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory include several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Bertha (Leroy) Risley, Clara (John) Becker, Gertrude (Celestine “Sox”) Burkett, Leonard Frick, Coletta (Gilford “G.J.”) Hohnecker, Marian Schmerbach, Frank “Bud” (Esther) Frick, and Mae (Richard) Noel.
Dorothy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kind and compassionate care of Dorothy and her family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dorothy’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dorothy Frick Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.