GALENA, Ill. — Todd A. Switzer, 57 of Galena, IL passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Friends may call from 1- 4 PM, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A celebration of Todd’s life will begin at 4 PM. Cremation rites will follow the celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
He was born September 18, 1964, in Hazel Green, WI the son of Clarence “Pappy” and Maxine (Wetter) Switzer. Todd was united in marriage to Rhonda Krug on April 26, 1996, at the Excalibur Hotel, Las Vegas NV. He was previously employed as a banquet chef at Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort. Todd enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, trying his luck at the casino, road trips with his brother Tyler and dog Max, and spending hours on his John Deere lawnmower. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Todd was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Galena, a daughter, Melissa Pope of Dubuque, IA, brothers, Tyler Switzer, and Doug (Bonnie) Folks both of Galena, Gary (LouAnne) Switzer of Dubuque, sisters, Jodi (Keith Invergo) Switzer of Hanover, IL, and Cherree Sites of Galena, sisters-in-law, Ellen Switzer of Galena and Eileen Switzer of Dubuque, his mother-in-law, Denise Krug of Dubuque, brothers-in-law, Ron (Sue) Krug of Asbury, IA, and Jim (Stacy) Krug of Marion, IA, his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his furry friends, cats Shadow and Venus and dog Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Terry and Ronnie Switzer, and Greg Folks, sister, Judy Switzer, brother-in-law, John Sites, sister-in-law, Cynthia Krug, and father-in-law, Don Krug.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to Galena EMS, Galena Police Department, and Midwest Medical Center. To his special friends, Jay, Tommy, Scott, Colin, Jeff, Tony, “little man” Mark, Randy, and Terry for keeping his spirits up during his challenging health journey over the last 18 months.
In lieu of flowers, a Todd A. Switzer memorial has been established. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.