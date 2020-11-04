Elizabeth “Bess” Jovita Bahl, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Church of the Nativity. Rev. Greg Bahl will officiate. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. We kindly request that social distancing be observed; masks are required. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Bess was born March 31, 1931, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph W. and Helen (Cadden) Hennings. She married Philip Clair Bahl on December 27, 1952, at Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
Bess graduated from Visitation Academy in 1949, as one of the “49 ‘49ers”, and went on to graduate from Dubuque Beauty Academy.
She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. Bess was a long-time in-home daycare provider. She was a lifetime member of Nativity parish, and was a member of the Nativity Guild.
Bess is survived by her children, Keith (Teresa) Bahl, of Marion, IA, Ellen (Dr. Randall) Schmitt, of Fulton, IL, and Kathy (John) FitzPatrick, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Kayla (Kyle) Martin and Amy (Curt) Smejkal, Dr. Philip (Stephanie) Schmitt and Dr. Joseph Schmitt, Kevin (Maurita) FitzPatrick and Maureen (Erik) Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Olivia, Noah, Will, Lucy and Colin, and one due in March; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (John) Hansen, Shirley Bahl; and a special niece, Sally (Jeff) Lux. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas “Dutch” Hennings; her sister, Mida (Jerry) Weber; and her siblings-in-law, Robert (Wilma) Bahl, James (Mary) Bahl, Daniel (Ruby) Bahl, David Bahl, Dorothy (Lester) Camfield and Marjorie (Joe) Temple.