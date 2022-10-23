LaVern J. Pape, 97, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with Rev. Mark Ressler officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6 at the church immediately following. A visitation will be held from 4-6:30 p.m., Monday October 24, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be no public visitation before services on Tuesday. Burial will be held at a later date.
LaVern was born May 4, 1925, in Balltown IA, to George and Mary (Nauman) Pape.
A steadfast individual, he was loyal to his beloved wife Luella and the St. Louis Cardinals since their historic Gashouse Gang World Series win in 1934.
As a young man, Vern served our country in Korea. Upon return, he married Luella, had 4 children, and diligently worked for Flexsteel Industries and John Deere Dubuque Works.
In his later years, he taught himself woodworking, and became a proficient craftsman contributing many handmade items to the homes of those he loved, church fairs, and charities.
Like the oak he crafted, Vern’s personality was consistent and dependable. Always the father willing to give his time and energy, and the grandfather present, who shows up early to every game and birthday party.
A logical and rational thinker, Vern enjoyed books on history, a well-kept home, and growing food in his garden. Active until the very end, Vern found health and longevity in staying motivated and curious.
His family left to cherish his memories are, Luella, his wife of 68 years; daughter, Diane (Tim) Weitzel; sons, Mike (Theresa) Pape, and Kevin (Dawn) Pape; grandchildren, Bradley (Meaghan) Weitzel, Erica Weitzel, Skylar Pape, Ariana Pape, Mason Pape, Maxwell Pape; great- grandchildren, Mia, William, & Hannah Weitzel; brother, Eldon Pape; sisters-in law, Maureen Pape and Dorothy Link; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Pape; brother, Norbert Pape; sister, Bernice Albrecht; brothers and sisters- in-law, Burt Albrecht, Betty Pape, Armella & Emil Meyer, Norman & Joanne Link, Delbert & Lucille Link, LaVern Link; niece, Kathy Decker; and nephew, Robert Link.
Special thank you to: Dr. Khan-who gave him an extra 5 years of life, Dr. Salas who took care of him for many years, and the wonderful Hospice nurses and caregivers, especially Julie, Nicole, and Haley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, Inc., in honor of his son, Curt who passed away in 1971 of Aplastic Anemia.
