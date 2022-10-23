LaVern J. Pape, 97, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with Rev. Mark Ressler officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6 at the church immediately following. A visitation will be held from 4-6:30 p.m., Monday October 24, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be no public visitation before services on Tuesday. Burial will be held at a later date.

