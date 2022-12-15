PEOSTA, Iowa — James A. Cummings, 91, of Peosta, Iowa and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held for Jim at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Mensah. presiding. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: James Cummings Family, P.O. #271, Dyersville, Iowa, 52040.
He was born on November 16, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Leona (Gillon) Cummings. He received his education in the Sacred Heart School in Fillmore, Iowa. On August 18, 1965 he was united in marriage to Joan S. Freymann Steger at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2001.
James was employed at the John Deere Dubuque works for 28 years. Jim enjoyed traveling to Florida in the Winter, playing golf and watching the Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes.
He was an Army Veteran having served in Austria, during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528, the Dyersville Knights of Columbus-Council # 1734, and the 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly Council #1573, the UAW local #94, he was President of the Dyersville Golf and Country Club, served as a Board member on the Dyersville Progress Inc., he was a member of the Residents advocate committee for Oak Crest Manor, and a volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Dyersville.
He is survived by his special friend, Patty Doyle of Peosta, Iowa; one sister, Margie Bowerman of Coal Valley, IL, a brother Kenneth (Carol) Cummings of Malta, IL and a sister-in-law, Donna Cummings of Dubuque, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gerry Steil, a brother, Ralph Cummings, and a brother-in-law, Marty Bowerman.
