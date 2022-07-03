ASBURY, Iowa — Patricia Lyn Metcalf, 67, of Asbury, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Patty will be 11:30 am Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Patty was born October 13, 1954, in Des Moines, the daughter of Charles J. and Idalou D. Kisor LeRette. In 1999, she married Dale M. Metcalf at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA.
She attended Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, IL and graduated from Fremd High School in Palatine, IL. She received her teaching certificate from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA.
She was a teacher at Eisenhower, Sageville, and Carver Elementary Schools for 35 years before retiring in 2010.
She attended Grandview United Methodist Church. In 1992, she began her calling of caring for 63 foster children until 2009, when she and Dale adopted #63 completing the family. She loved the color pink, her kitties, and poodles. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Dale; one daughter, Tiffany (Brian) Cue of Dubuque; two sons, Brent (Sarah) Phillips of Dubuque, and Robert Metcalf of Asbury; four grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha, Estella, and Brianna; and one sister, Susan Gunther of Asbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother-in-law, Stephen Gunther.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society.
The family thanks the Care Team at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for taking special care of Patty.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Patty’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
