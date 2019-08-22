DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Thomas J. “Tom” Welp, 78, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, formerly of East Dubuque and Menominee, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019, while working at the Grotto in Dickeyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of VFW Post #6455 of Dickeyville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, to be preceded by the parish rosary/scripture service at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Tom was born on December 10, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Frank J. and Rita C. (Schauer) Welp. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1958, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Tom was united in marriage to Janice Scott on July 31, 1965, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Shullsburg, WI. He was formerly employed at the Dubuque Packing Co., John Deere Dubuque Works, helped in building bridges with Halvorson Construction Co, ran Welp Landscaping, later he started American Ceiling Co. and the 19th Hole in East Dubuque. Tom in later years was doing maintenance for Holy Ghost Parish in Dickeyville.
He loved working, fishing, hunting and woodworking.
Surviving Thomas are his wife, Janice; four children, Brett (Rhonda) Welp, Dan (Ann) Welp, both of East Dubuque, Kevin Welp, of Midland, Michigan, and Susan (Shannon) Hoppman, of Green Bay, WI; five grandchildren, Brian Welp, Jenna Welp, Jaelyn Hoppman, Braylie Hoppman, and Layna Hoppman; his siblings, Pat (Jerry) Cullen, Platteville, WI, Joyce (Ed) Kuhle, Menominee, IL, Rita (Jim) Schlegel, Dubuque, IA, Glen (Philly) Welp, Cuba City, WI, Gail Welp, Dubuque, IA, Paul (Sara) Welp, Spring Green, WI, Greg (Diane) Welp, of East Dubuque, IL, Bud (Esther) Welp, of Albuquerque, NM, and Jim (Linda) Welp, of Donahue, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rita; his siblings, Arlene Smothers, Mary Merfeld, Marilyn Welp and Russell Welp.
The family requests everyone wear casual attire for Tom’s visitation and funeral.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.