DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary E. Seitz, 85, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, just minutes before her Birthday. Happy Birthday in Heaven Mom!
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. The Catholic Daughters of America will recite a rosary at 4 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Philip will officiate.
Mary was born on September 21,1936, in Dubuque County the daughter of Bernard and Carletta (Kramer) Osterhaus. She married John A. Seitz on October 7, 1961, in Dyersville. She was a homemaker and volunteered at the hospital, the Ellen Kennedy Living Center, Beckman High School, St. Francis Xavier Basilica and with the Catholic Daughters of America. She worked at Reicher Shoes for many years.
Survivors include her children: John (Nancy) Seitz of North Augusta, SC, Joseph (Susan) Seitz of Cedar Falls, IA and Andrew Seitz of Portland, OR; 2 granddaughters: Kelly (Robert) Wilson of Jacksonville, FL and Kara (Andrew) Cecil of St. Augustine, FL; 4 great granddaughters: Anna and Aria Cecil and Ella and Scarlett Wilson; in-laws: Sr. Susan Seitz of Dubuque and Carol Seitz of Peoria, IL, and a niece and 4 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John in 2014, and a brother-in-law Arnold Seitz.
The family thanks the people who took care of Mom over the last few years, and memorials are preferred to, the Ellen Kennedy Living Center and the Western Home Foundation. Thanks, also, to Unity Point Hospice.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
