CASCADE, Iowa — Patricia M. “Pat” Ward, 98, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Pat will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born September 18, 1924, in Casper, Wyoming, daughter of Robert R. and Helen A. (Finn) Scott. She received her education in the Blairsburg, Iowa area schools. She then attended Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, graduating in 1945. On June 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to Loren J. Ward at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1973.
She was employed as a Nurse at the former John McDonald Hospital in Monticello for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge and traveling. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by one son, Scott Ward of Cascade, Iowa; three grandchildren, Kayla Ward, Mary Pat Enoex and Michael Ward; five great grandchildren; and one brother, John Scott of Lawrence, KS; and one sister-in-law, Mildred Scott of Kimberly City, MO.
Pat was a very strong woman who suffered the death of her husband and four of her children, three sons, James Ward in 2013, John Ward in 2009 and Loren Ward in 2014; and one daughter, Kathleen M. Ward in 2004; her parents; a sister, Loretta Gotschall; and one brother, Richard Scott.
