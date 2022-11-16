CASCADE, Iowa — Patricia M. “Pat” Ward, 98, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Cascade, Iowa.

Visitation for Pat will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.

