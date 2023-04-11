Caroline P. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis.
V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Catherine Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Dyersville.
Recommended for you
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Emmet P. Hefel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Resurrection Church.
Lloyd F. Konrardy, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Louis R. Manders, St. Catherine, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Donatus Catholic Church.
Harriet Merchant Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church New Mellaray.
Jude C. Milbert, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Leonius Skaar, Footville, Wis. — Services: 6:30 p.m. today, and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Sinsinawa Mound.
Scott D. Soppe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Worthington Community Center.
Carla M. Stockel, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Harriet Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
George W. Tharp, Waterloo, Iowa — Service: 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Virginia A. Walz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove Township, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.