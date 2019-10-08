CUBA CITY, Wis. — Thomas J. Hilby, 58, of Cuba City, Wis., died of a heart attack Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service and time of sharing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church before the service.
Tom was born on August 22, 1961, in Hazel Green, Wis., the son of Joseph and Mildred “Millie” (Leifker) Hilby. He graduated from Benton High School in 1980, where he competed on both the football and track & field teams. He married Cheryl J. Kiefer on April 9, 1983, at Resurrection Church in Dubuque.
Tom and Cheryl were dairy farmers in Hixton, Wis., in their early years of marriage. They eventually moved to Cuba City in 1992 and raised their three children there. Tom worked at Jeld-Wen in Dubuque for several years, and continued working there as he built his family their new home on the outskirts of Cuba City in 2003. His first completed home project inspired the founding of his dream construction business — Home Creations.
Tom was known for his generosity, cheerfulness and storytelling. He had a contagious smile, a belly laugh and a booming voice. Tom had a competitive spirit that he brought with him everywhere he went.
He loved socializing and spending time with friends and family. Through fishing, card playing, boating, camping, snowmobiling and hunting, Tom enjoyed a busy life well spent with others. He was always talking about his upcoming hunting trip to Wyoming, the annual fishing trip to Nekoosa and all the deer and fish that got away.
Tom loved spoiling his kids and cheering them on in all aspects of life. Whether it was a sporting event, school play or graduation, he was the loudest and proudest person in the room. He prioritized his family above all else.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cheryl; his children, Adam (fiancee, Elaine) Hilby, of Cuba City, Katie Hilby, of Tampa, Fla., and Emily Hilby, of La Crosse, Wis.; his mother, Millie Hilby, of Benton, Wis.; a sister, Lori Hilby, of Cuba City; a brother, David (Debora) Hilby, of Cuba City; and his father-in-law, Edward Kiefer, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hilby; an infant sister, Sharon; and his mother-in-law, Kathleen Kiefer.
In lieu of flowers, a Tom Hilby Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.