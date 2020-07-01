Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Phillip W. DeSpain, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, Savanna Moose Lodge.
Karen Donahue, New Albin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, New Albin Community Center. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the community center.
John B. Erschen, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m.
today, at the church.
Bertha C. Feller, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today,
St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m.
today at the church.
June M. Friederick,
La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Lawrence J. Gudenkauf, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Joyce M. Henson, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery.
Sharon M. Hinz, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Leanna L. Stewart, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.
Eunice Wessels, Coggon, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, Coggon Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City, Iowa.