Robert Emmet “Bob” Feeney, age 95, of Dubuque passed away on April 11, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Garryowen Church Cemetery with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 18th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 4:00 p.m.
Bob was born January 12, 1927, to William and Mary Rose Cannon Feeney at Sylvia Switch, Iowa. The youngest of nine children, Bob attended school in a one-room schoolhouse and later at St. Patrick’s High School in Garryowen. He entered the U.S Navy in January 1945 and was discharged in September 1946. He then attended Loras College in Dubuque and worked numerous jobs, including as a ham boner at the Dubuque Packing Company and a salesman at Capital Tobacco. He married Milly Hayes in 1951 and raised five kids.
Most people don’t know that in 1962 Bob founded Chicken Palace on University Avenue. The business is still in operation today. He and Milly were proprietors of Feeney Insurance Agency until their retirement in 1992. He was a founding member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque County Division 2 and active in Knights of Columbus, Serra Club, American Legion, and Dubuque South End Club. He was a volunteer at the Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium from its opening in 2003 until 2020. Bob was also the “keeper of the jar.”
He traveled extensively, especially in his later years. Ireland, the Baltic States, Quebec, Cuba, and Las Vegas were the highlights of his travels. Bob enjoyed spending the month of February in California with Joe and Jo and family.
Bob is survived by his children, Linda (Karl) Burmester of DeWitt; Connie (Mark) Smith of West Union; Joe (Mary Jo) Feeney of Shadow Hills, California; and Jan (Todd) Feeney-Taylor of Champaign, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Jesse (Stephanie) Smith, Jeremy Smith, Lauren Smith (Ian Vigil), Aimee Burmester (John Roy), Erin (Zac) Litzau, Patrick (Katey) Burmester, Becky (Michael) Tonkin, Jen (Patrick) Mooney and Matthew (Lauren Gronna) Feeney; six great grandchildren, many doting nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Milly; his parents, William and Mary Rose; his son Don; and his eight siblings: Gerald, Harold, Joe, Mary Catherine, Loras, Tom, Bill and Paul.
Bob loved his family; God; his country; his Packers, White Sox and Hawkeyes.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff at MercyOne Hospital, Eagle Pointe Place assisted living facility and Stonehill Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.