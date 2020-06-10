Debra R. Hines Bandy Roth, 73, of Dubuque and formerly of Dyersville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Friday, June 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Joseph Marcov Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Debbie was born December 21, 1946, in Dubuque, the daughter of Roy and Marvel (Marcov-Lansing) Hines. She married Joseph C. Bandy and together had three children, but later divorced. Debbie worked in nursing services and as a waitress and bartender. She did many things for many people and was a loving and caring person, always there to lend a helping hand. She was a graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College.
Surviving are three children, Tonya Jewell, of San Diego, CA, Shawn (Cheryl) Bandy and Tracey Watkins, both of Dubuque, stepson, Joseph Knockel, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Justin, Jena, Edward, Nickolas, Ryan, Moryssa and Elizabeth; two others she looked upon as grandchildren, David Halweg and Justin (Kim) Davis; stepgrandchildren, Tyler, Michelle, Jenna and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, James, Jeremy, Radik, Lilly Ann, and another due in October; siblings, Doran (Lyn) Hines and Mark (Debra) Hines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Eugene Lansing; husbands, Joseph Bandy and Howard Roth; and siblings, Gregor Hines and April Dean.
”Enjoy your day as tomorrow is not promised.”
Special thanks to Dr. Andrea Ries, Dr. Eric Engelman, Dr. Mark Janes and Dr. George Isaac, and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the care and compassion over the last several years.
Memorials are preferred.