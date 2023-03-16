SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Gary Cording, 74 years young, of Green Valley, AZ (formerly of Scales Mound, IL and Dubuque, IA) passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home. A celebration of life service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Schapville, IL over the summer.
Gary was born March 3, 1949 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Arthur and Myrna (Hesselbacher) Cording. He married Gail Grebner on August 19, 1972. Gary graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1967 and attended the University of Illinois for a year before returning to the family farm. He farmed on West Cording Road in Jo Daviess County until 1985. During that time, Gary was active in the Scales Mound Lions Club and AMPI organizations, and served on the Scales Mound School Board and the Shepherd of the Hills Church Council.
After farming, he drove a motorcoach for Tri-State Travel for almost 33 years before retiring on December 31, 2017.
Gary is survived by his wife, Gail, of Green Valley, AZ and daughter, Marcy (Chuck) Fritter, of Herndon, VA; siblings Sandy (Larry) Schmidt of Rochester, MN, and Larry (Sue) Cording of Galena, IL, along with sister-in-law Chris (Daryl) Stienstra of Dixon, IL; and many loved nieces and nephews, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gary had a passion for traveling to new locations and sharing the knowledge he picked up through his years of driving. Gary traveled to all 50 states and most of the Canadian provinces.
He and Gail enjoyed driving to Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Arizona to visit family and friends, and frequently traveled to the Caribbean and Mexico before and during their retirement.
In lieu of plants and flowers, please consider a gift to the Arizona Oncology Foundation (https://www.arizonaoncologyfoundation.org/donate/#donate), Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (PO Box 98, Scales Mound, IL 61075), Bristol Hospice (5210 E Williams Circle, Suite 530, Tucson, AZ 85711), or to a charity of your choice.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound, IL is in charge of local arrangements.
