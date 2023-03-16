SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Gary Cording, 74 years young, of Green Valley, AZ (formerly of Scales Mound, IL and Dubuque, IA) passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home. A celebration of life service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Schapville, IL over the summer.

Gary was born March 3, 1949 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Arthur and Myrna (Hesselbacher) Cording. He married Gail Grebner on August 19, 1972. Gary graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1967 and attended the University of Illinois for a year before returning to the family farm. He farmed on West Cording Road in Jo Daviess County until 1985. During that time, Gary was active in the Scales Mound Lions Club and AMPI organizations, and served on the Scales Mound School Board and the Shepherd of the Hills Church Council.

