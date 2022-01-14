BEETOWN, Wis. — David L. Schneider, age 39, of Beetown, died unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born July 5, 1982, in Lancaster, the son of Thomas and Patti (Thompson) Schneider. Dave graduated from Lancaster High School in 2000. He previously was employed on the home dairy farm, moved to Madison, and later, La Crosse. After returning home, Dave worked for Bloomington Meats. He was currently employed at Foremost Farms in Lancaster. Dave loved fishing, hunting, pretty much all sports, but especially the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He was a fun-loving, smiling friend to everyone who met him. Dave loved being with family and friends, especially if he could cook or smoke food for a crowd.
Survivors include his parents: Tom and Patti Schneider; a sister, Amy (Matt) Sloan; a brother, Allen (Sarah Gundlach) Schneider; two nephews: Bradey Schneider and Arnold Sloan (his birthday buddy); a niece, Matilda Sloan along with Eli Chrostowski; his loving partner, Diane Beesecker; her four children: Kristen (John) Adams, Jamin, Jacob, and Jared Beesecker; four grandchildren who Dave loved as if they were his own: Malorie, Steven, Harry, and Evelyn; his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Thompson; many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers: Larry Shaw and Jim Thompson; and his paternal grandparents: Roger and Patricia Schneider.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. A Celebration will be held following the visitation at the Beetown Hall, Beetown. In lieu of plants and flowers, a David L. Schneider Memorial Fund has been established.