HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Tina M. Wright, 53, of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Taylor, WI completed her earthly journey on Sunday, August 21, 2022. A private family service will be held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Tina was born on August 11, 1969 in DeForest, WI to Werner & Diane (Madigan) Haas. She was raised most of her life on a sheep farm, which wasn’t so baaaaad. She loved going to school in rural Taylor, WI and it was there she fell in love with basketball and the support of a rural community. This was an important role in her becoming a teacher. She graduated from Taylor High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and a Master’s Degree from UW-Platteville. She taught over 1,253 students at Southwestern Community School District from 1992 to 2022.
She married John Wright on October 1, 1999 in Door County, WI. Together they raised 2 daughters, Kate & Haley and couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments at UWP, both pursuing engineering degrees. Tina enjoyed gardening, biking, traveling, golf, coaching basketball, volunteering for the community, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
Tina is survived by her husband, John; 2 daughters: Kate & Haley Wright, all of Hazel Green, WI; her parents, Werner & Diane Haas of Taylor, WI; a sister, Renee Haas of Blair, WI; a mother-in-law, Joan Wright of Cuba City, WI; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wilber Wright.
In lieu of plants, flowers, benches, chimes and mementos, a Tina M. Wright Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Tina Wright Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
