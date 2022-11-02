Michael George (Mike) Truesdale, 69, recently of Dubuque, Iowa passed away suddenly on his way home from hunting October 26, 2022.
Mike’s friends and family are invited to celebrate his life:
Visitation will be held from 4:00 — 8:00 PM Thursday Nov 3, at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road, Burbank, IL.
Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday Nov 4, at Saint Albert the Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Ave., Burbank, IL.
Mike was born in Evergreen Park, IL May 3, 1953, to George and Helen (nee Nemeth) Truesdale. The eldest of six children raised in Burbank, IL, Mike attended Saint Albert The Great and Reavis High School. While at Northern Illinois University, he joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity, graduated in 1977, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from NIU. Mike married Chris Lischett in 1984. They lived in Glen Ellyn, IL where they raised their two daughters. Mike loved coaching his daughters’ basketball teams and teaching them karate.
Mike taught high school auto shop for the majority of the last 40 years, only recently retiring.
This summer Mike made a cross country trip in his classic Corvette visiting with family and friends on his way to play in the World Series of Poker. He lived life to the fullest and cherished spending time with his family, countless friends, and his TKE Brothers. As a recent retiree, he was busy pursuing his many interests, most notably: hunting, boating, drag racing and poker.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Rose Truesdale (Dylan Peterson) and Margaret Truesdale; their mother, Chris Lischett Truesdale; his siblings, Pamela Truesdale, Valerie Truesdale, Brian (Vicki) Truesdale, Gary (Janet) Truesdale, Wayne (Dana) Truesdale, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Play Like a Girl, https://iplaylikeagirl.org, empowering girls in sports and in their future careers.
