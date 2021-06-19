Jerry William Smith, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque, after several years battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road, Dubuque.
The funeral service for Jerry will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Jerry was born March 31, 1940, in Sumner, IA, the son of Carl and Shirley (McIntyre) Smith. In 1946, he attended school in Donnan, a country school (Windsor #3) near Hawkeye, the same school his mother attended. Jerry attended West Union North High School, where he graduated May 29, 1958. He went on to study two years at Iowa State University from 1958 to 1961, with a concentration in physics, later completing his degree at Clarke University in the spring of 1990 with his Bachelors in Computer Science.
Jerry began working at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as a computer operator while his future wife, Betty Peterson, worked in the library. They later attended a YMCA/YWCA dance together, which developed into their getting married on October 10, 1964. Jerry also worked at CyCare as a computer operator and then later for APAC in insurance sales.
He was known for his genuine kindness. Jerry never said a bad word about anyone and appreciated peoples’ differences. He enjoyed family history/genealogy, learning about foreign languages and cultures, traveling the United States and playing postcard chess with people from other countries. He also had a vast collection of books. Most of all, Jerry loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren so much.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Smith, of Dubuque; daughter, Kathy (Pat) Connolly; granddaughter, Nicole (Jacob) Bahl; great-grandson, George Bahl; great-grandson, Arthur Bahl; daughter, Linda (Maureen McDermott) Smith; granddaughter, Kim (Linas) Saulys; great-granddaughter, Vaiva Saulys; great-grandson, Dovas Saulys; son, Ken (Chi) Smith; granddaughter, Anna Smith; granddaughter, Sophia Smith; son, Bryan (Martha) Smith; granddaughter, Emily (fiancé, Austin Bostic) Smith; granddaughter, Bethany Smith; granddaughter, Vivian Smith; daughter, Sandra (Jamie) Leick; granddaughter, Leah Leick; grandson, Andrew Leick; brother, Dennis (Jane) Smith, of Ames, IA; sister-in-law, Arlene Smith, of Onalaska, WI; and brother, Kevin (Kristin DeNike) Smith, of Bettendorf, IA.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Donald; one sister, Judy; and his in-laws, Clifford and Goldie Peterson.
The family would like to extend a great appreciation to Hospice of Dubuque, Paramount Ambulance and the entire staff at Luther Manor.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jerry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.