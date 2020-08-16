EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Nicholas J. “Nick” Ryan, age 66, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
The family will not be having a public memorial at this time as a result of the pandemic. A private family service will be held.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Nick include his loving wife, Angela Ryan, East Dubuque, IL; his two adored children, Patrick and Molly Ryan, East Dubuque, IL; his siblings, John (Patty) Ryan, East Dubuque, IL, and Julie Jackson, Dubuque, IA; mother-in-law, Dorothy Bittner, Guttenberg, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave Spahn, Dubuque, IA, Jeff (Karen Moose) Bittner and David Bittner, both of Garnavillo, IA, Lisa (Robert) Kies, Dan (Jessica) Bittner and Jason (Lynette Pritchard) Bittner, all of Guttenberg, IA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathy Spahn; and his father-in-law, John Bittner.
This boat that has taken me across these beautiful seas is getting old and leaky. It’s time to sail into the foggy night and see what’s there in the new dawn light — Nick Ryan