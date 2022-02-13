James Bush, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on February 8, 2022 at home.
Family and friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 14th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a sharing time will be at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
James was born on August 25, 1931, in Dubuque, son of Dallas and Isabell (Hahn)Bush
He attended elementary school in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan Allen. He married Sandra (Bainbridge) on July 7, 1992, Jim was a loving husband to Sandra.
After school, James worked for Coca Cola Co. and ITT Die Hard Manufacturing before going to John Deere.
He served in the Marines for four years, as well as the Air Force for four years. James was a Korean Conflict veteran.
He loved the Marines and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He was a Bugler for TAPS at funerals.
James is survived by his wife Sandra, daughter Kelly (Steve) Frye, grandchildren Jenny (Mike) Frye Armbruster and Josh (Natalie) Frye, and great grandchildren Jade, Jordan, Jace, Justice, and Carter.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan, daughter Tammy Widmeier, parents Dallas and Isabell, and brothers Jack, Bob, and Bill.
In lieu of flowers a James Busch memorial fund will be established.