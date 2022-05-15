John A. Scannell, 93, of Dubuque, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque. The Mass of Christian Burial for John will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant with a visitation prior from 9:00 am until 10:15 am. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. John was born September 21, 1928, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Frank and Cecelia Ries Scannell. On June 19, 1954, he married JoAnn M. Regan at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville, IA. She died November 10, 2019. John was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as an assembler for John Deere Dubuque Works. In addition he was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #6. In his retirement John enjoyed woodworking, golfing, gardening and traveling. Survivors include five daughters, Julia (Kevin Pruessner) Scannell of Napa, CA, Jacquelyn (Mark) Mitchell of Iowa City, IA, Jeanne (Mark) Dullea of Greenville, SC, Jan (Terry) Pape of Sherrill, and Joan (Tim) Thill of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Andy Pape, Sarah (Kurt Kaylor) Mitchell, Katie Pape, Hannah (Raymond Stark) Thill, Emily Mitchell, Johnathon Thill, Madelyn Dullea, Cecelia Thill; one step-grandson, Luke Mitchell; one brother, Alan (Agnes) Scannell of Dubuque; and one sister, Phyllis Dean of Dubuque. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn, his parents, father-and mother-in-law, Peter and Mabel Regan, one sister, Delores Koenig, and two brothers-in-law, Martin Koenig and Raymond Dean. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family thanks the staff at Oak Park Place, Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead, and Molly Manders for their special care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.