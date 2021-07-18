Susan A. (Kintzle) LeGrand, 81, of Dubuque, left this world on July 14, 2021; she passed at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Susan’s final gift to others was that she was an organ donor.
Sue was born on October 22, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of Eldon Kintzle and Laura Mae (Zwack) Kintzle. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Dubuque. Her hobbies included reading, shopping and travelling.
Faith and family were most important to Sue. She was a member of the Church of the Nativity Parish in Dubuque. The thing closest to her heart was watching her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids grow.
She is survived by her devoted husband Norman LeGrand; those left to love and remember Sue include four children, Colleen Ryan, of Dubuque, Cindy (Goodin) (Dave) Oberhoffer, of Dubuque, Don (Susan) Goodin, of Mesa, AZ, and Marleen (aka Beany) Goodin, of Dubuque; five stepsons, Dennis (Renee) LeGrand, of East Dubuque, IL, Ken (Kathy) LeGrand, of Dubuque, Steven (Cathy) LeGrand, of Elkhorn, NE, Danny (Sherlita) LeGrand, of Virginia Beach, VA, and David (Beth) LeGrand of Davenport, IA; 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sharon Roling of Dyersville, IA, and Wayne Kintzle, of Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Andrea Ries for her above and beyond care and guidance of Sue over the years.