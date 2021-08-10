MCGREGOR, Iowa — Olga M. Corlett, 88, of McGregor, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at First Lutheran Church in McGregor, where services will follow.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you