Raphael J. “Ray” Tigges, of Saint Catherine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, a day short of his 84th birthday.
Due to COVID-19, and our desire to keep all of our friends and family safe, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Saint Catherine Church, with Fr. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will be in the church Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. A livestream of the funeral and committal will be on the Leonard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ray was born on November 11, 1936, the son of Arthur and Marcella (Maro) Tigges. Ray was a United States Army veteran. He married Rosemary “Rosie” Rolwes on October 29, 1960, at Saint Francis Church in Balltown. Ray worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company for over 27 years. He also owned and operated Ray Tigges Body Shop, which started out with him painting tractors in his back yard and later grew into a full-service auto body shop which he ran until he retired. Ray also developed the subdivision Overland View, where he lived and loved to keep busy helping his neighbors and friends.
He was a member of the Saint Catherine Holy Name Society, the Tri-State Country Dancers, Key West Sportsman Club, and the Domino Club. He was very proud of his 1957 Ford Fairlane, and could often be found cruising around the area with Rosie. He also loved to travel and took many trips with Rosie and their friends. Ray was a wonderful father and grandfather, and was known for his big laugh and frequent shenanigans.
Ray is survived by his four children, Dan (Carmen) Tigges, of Rochester Hills, MI, Laurie (Kevin) Kelleher, of Dubuque, Connie (Brian) Tauke, of Rock Island, IL, and Karen (Rob) Powers, of Dubuque; as well as his 10 grandchildren, David (Stephanie) and Kyle Tigges, Nick, Nathan, and Noah Kelleher, Kirsten, Jacob, and Sam Tauke, Trevor and Tyler Powers; and four great-grandchildren, Diana, Sylvia, Augustus “Gus” and Atticus Tigges.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosie; and a sister, Callista Decker.
Ray’s family would like to thank the large circle of friends and neighbors who supported Dad over the years.