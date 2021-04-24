Patricia Bajwa, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 26, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Michael Boge, Rockford, Ill. — Visitation: 12:30 to 1 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Thomas E. Feldman, Blunt, S.D. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Dockside Marina, Dubuque.
Maryjo A. Haas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary O. Huser, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Mary Help of Christians Church, Glen Haven. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Susan A. Hutton, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Lorraine M. Knief, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services Monday, April 26, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Cheryl A. Loveless, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. today, St Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Donna M. Lowther, Arthur, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville.
James J. Ohmert, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster, Wis. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Cindy K. Reding, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Janice Smith, West Union, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, Garnavillo (Iowa) City Cemetery.
Ramona Stubbs, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Janell M. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, East Dubuque Cemetery. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.