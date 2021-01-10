Donald J. Remakel, 87, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at home.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with his grandson, Reverend Joshua J. Link, officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military rights accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. A public gathering will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 14th, at the church. A live-stream of the private family Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing.
Don was born in Bellevue, IA, on April 24, 1933, son of Anthony and Ann (Bowman) Remakel. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1952 and attended the University of Minnesota.
He married Wanda Kilburg on April 25, 1953, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, IA.
He worked for 30 years as a supervisor at John Deere Dubuque Works. He then worked at Hirschbach Motor Lines for an additional 30 years. He finally retired in 2017 at the age of 84.
In his younger years, Don was an active and loyal parishioner at St. Columbkille Church. In addition to two full careers, he managed Remakel Properties with his wife up until the time of his death.
Don was an incredible inspiration as he modeled his faith, love and service after St. Joseph, his patron saint. He showed tremendous compassion for those around him, especially his friends and family. He was a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife, whom he adored for 67 years. He was exceptionally hard working and selfless, always giving to his children, grandchildren and tenants.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda; three children, Jonathan (Julie Kunkel Schmidt), of Dubuque, Brian, of Johnston, IA, and Angella (Brian) Link, of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Stephany (Phil) Elking, of Lakewood, Ohio, Hope (Zach) Kracke, of Dubuque, Andrew Remakel, of Dubuque, Caitlin Osier, of Johnston, Christopher Remakel, of Johnston, Father Joshua Link, of Mason City, IA, and Jessica Link, of Dubuque; and one great-grandson, Samuel Osier, of Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Remakel.
A special thank-you to his neighbors Ed and Carolyn Dausener and Joe and Colleen Brenke, for their continued care and support.