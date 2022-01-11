WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Kaye K. Kamp, 76, of Worthington, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you