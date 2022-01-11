Kaye K. Kamp Telegraph Herald Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Kaye K. Kamp, 76, of Worthington, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Worthington-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today