NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Warren “Shorty” Hefel, 63, of North Buena Vista, Iowa passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue Monday at the IC Hall beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate and Deacon Jim Pfaffly will assist.
Warren was born on September 7, 1958, the son of Milton “Mickey and Joan (Riniker) Hefel. Shorty graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1976. He married Shari Ellerbach at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on May 16, 1992. Shorty worked at Ertl’s and also drove a dump truck for several years. He was lastly employed at FedEx before his retirement. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago CUBS fan. Shorty loved the outdoors, some of his favorite things were fishing on the Mississippi River, going for boat rides, deer and turkey hunting, making his homemade sausage, and riding his 4-wheeler. Shorty was an organ and tissue donor and because of his generosity, other individuals may have restored health.
Survivors include his wife, Shari, two sons, Mickey Hefel of North Buena Vista, Derek Hefel of Urbandale, mother, Joan Hefel of North Buena Vista, siblings: Eileen (Alfonse) McDermott, Epworth, Milo (Judy) Hefel, Sherrill, Bruce (special friend, Sandy) Hefel, Deerfield, WI, Pam (Jerry) Ben, Sherrill, Carmen (Gordy) Glawe, Holy Cross, Wanda (Marty) Wessels, Farley, Randy (Shelley) Hefel, Milton, WI, in-laws: Janet (John) Knabel, Joan (Rich) Hoffmann both of Dubuque, and Joe (Amy) Ellerbach of Waukee, IA.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Mickey, parents in law, William “Bill” and Gladys Ellerbach, brothers, Douglas and Darrell Hefel.
The family would like to thank the HCNBV Emergency responders for their efforts and care extended to Shorty and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.