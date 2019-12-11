Steven J. Burgess, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Daniel I. Healey, Dubuque — Services: 9:30 a.m. today, Mt. Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Ronald J. Hildebrand, Independence, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
George A. Hollister, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Carl J. Kasparek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Terry L. Knapp, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: Noon until time of services at the funeral home.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Charlene G. Mills, Denver, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harmony Cemetery, Zwingle, Iowa.
Sister Mary Merici Oehrlein, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, St. Francis Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the chapel.
Harold E. Pink Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas J. Scherf, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Grace Point Church, 3100 Windsor Avenue. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Melrose O. Stoney, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Potosi. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Leslie A. Yeager, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Zeller, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Henry J. Zifka, Stitzer, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.