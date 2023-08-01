Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Jeffery J. Bahl, Fort Myers, Fla. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Michael J. Berg, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Recommended for you
Elaine E. Cooksley, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Colleen A. Darby, Sarasota, Fla. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jacqueline M. Delaney, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Madonna M. Hefel, Reinbeck, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Holy Ghost Church.
Marty Hill, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Savanna Township Cemetery.
Dawn M. Kalmes, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Happy’s Place.
Angela J. Kaune, Saint Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.
Kevin D. Kline, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Grand View Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elmer Schumann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.