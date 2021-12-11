Daniel P. Hanten, 83, of Dubuque, IA passed away on December 9th, 2021, at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 13th, 2021, at St. Joseph The Worker with Father Jim Goerend officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Monday, at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Dan was born on February 23, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, to Raymond and Salome (Walsh) Hanten. He attended elementary school at St Joseph’s Key West, IA, Loras Academy and Loras College
He married Barbara M. Hoffmann on January 19, 1963, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2013. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement.
Dan cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them. A lifelong lover of music, he played the trumpet in The Hanten Family Orchestra. He was an original member of the Older and Bolder Band, playing at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
He is survived by his four Daughters, Denise (Daryl) Sauerbrei of Urbandale, IA, Deborah (Phillip) Meyer, Janet (Dan) Krewson, and Carolyn (John) Timmerman, all of Dubuque. One Son, Allan (Kimberly) Hanten, of Dubuque. Grandchildren Samantha (Adam Spahn), Alec (fiancée Samantha Kokjohn), Trevor (Camila) Meyer, Morgan (Jake) Doty, Marissa Meyer, Lauren Winter, Cole Winter, Alyssa (Alex Reiter) Hanten, Kayla (Brian Gilles) Hanten, Danielle Timmerman, Shaun Timmerman and Shane Timmerman. Great-Grandchildren Diego Meyer and Marley Doty. His sister Geraldine Goodman. Sisters-in-law Patricia Hanten, Pearl McMahon and Mel Hoffmann along with many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Emily Timmerman; brothers and sisters Loras Hanten, Eugene Hanten and Mellita (Bob) Pommerich; brother-in-law Tom Goodman, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorials Hospice of Dubuque
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to those who cared for Dan while at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, especially his best friend Felishia Ruden, his girlfriend Rachael Houselog, his secret lady Lisa Farber and his favorite nurse Kim Kammerude.