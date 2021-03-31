Faye A. Francis, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Bellevue.
Ruth G. McEllhiney, Dubuque — Gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Sundown Mountain Resort’s North Lodge, Dubuque.
Thomas A. Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Sargent, Dubuque — Committal service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Andrew (Iowa) Cemetery.
Corrine C. Sauer, Manchester, Iowa — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, Coggon (Iowa) Cemetery.
Rose M. Werner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, Galena Bible Church. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.