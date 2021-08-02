TARPON, Fla. — Joyce M. Wedig, 67, of Tarpon, Florida, died January 21, 2021.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

