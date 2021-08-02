Joyce M. Wedig Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Aug 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TARPON, Fla. — Joyce M. Wedig, 67, of Tarpon, Florida, died January 21, 2021.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tarpon-florida Pinellas-county-florida Kay Brimeyer Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today New bar, cafe offers brings sober nightlife to Dubuque Souvenirs flow into Dyersville ahead of Field of Dreams game Collectors' items: Local residents share their unique collections 2 area counties move from 'moderate' to 'substantial' transmission level Dubuque health care town hall attendees ask for change