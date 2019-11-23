MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Mary M. Callahan, 84, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and formerly of Colfax, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Clover Ridge Place Assisted Living Facility in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Mary may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Services for Mary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill, Iowa.
Mary was born October 9, 1935, in Temple Hill, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Viola (Duffy) Supple. She is a graduate of Onslow High School in Onslow, Iowa. On August 18, 1956, she was united in marriage to Roger J. “Jeep” Callahan at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2019. She was employed at Clinton Engine’s, she then went to work at Maytag in Newton, Iowa, where she was very active in the UAW Union #997. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and its Alter and Rosary Society. She was an avid Hawkeyes fan, she loved country music and dancing, and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of the Red Hats.
She is survived by six children, Tim (Patricia) Callahan, of Pella, Iowa, Mike (Laurie) Callahan, of Kansas City, Mo., John (Charlotte) Callahan, of Doniphan, Mo., Mark (LuAnn) Callahan, of Prior Lake, Minn., Sean (Jodi) Callahan, of Mingo, Iowa,, and Jennifer Schoenherr, of Canton, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Johanna and Luke Callahan, J.R. and William Callahan, Ryean Callahan and Cayla Saragusa, Britnie and Stephanie Callahan, Trevor Callahan, Patrick and Nick Callahan and Brett Schoenherr; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Michael, Max, Kane and Timberlynn; her siblings, Loretta (Francis) Connor, of Lisbon, Iowa, Alice (Kenny) Widel, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Donald (Judy) Supple, of Onslow, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene “Ronnie” (Joanne) Callahan, of Western Springs, Ill., Joyce Burke, of Menominee Falls, Wis., Judith Callahan, BVM, of East Dubuque, Ill., Lois Mast (Chuck), of Whitewater, Wis., Warren “Jerry” (Bonnie) Callahan, of Cascade, Iowa, Karen Callahan and Quentin Callahan, both of Bernard, Iowa, Mary Lou Callahan, of Dubuque, and Judy Callahan, of Independence, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Jim Callahan; one son-in-law, Randall Schoenherr; a brother, John “Jack” Supple; brothers-in-law, Maurice “Red” Callahan, Philip Callahan, Claude Callahan, Stanley Callahan; in-laws, Lorelei (Fox) Callahan and Thomas Burke.
