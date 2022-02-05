Sister Jean Marie Brady, BVM, 88, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1170 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Private funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation of cremated remains. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Jean Marie ministered in the Office of Educational Services for the Archdiocese of Dubuque as the metropolitan coordinator of Catholic schools in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was an elementary teacher, principal, receptionist and librarian in Iowa City, Iowa, and pastoral associate in Cosgrove and Holbrook, Iowa. She also taught in Tama, Iowa; Chicago; and Berwyn, Ill.
She was born on March 5, 1933, in Monticello, Iowa, to Joseph and Marie (Crimmins) Brady. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from St. Martin Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Brady, Marcella (Donald) Morey, Catherine “Kate” (Louie) Stutt, Loretta (Claude) Tomlinson, Ann (Paul) Sauser, Doris (William) Talbert and Alice (Ed) Bertling; and brothers Michael and Joseph Brady. She is survived by nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.