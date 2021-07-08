Phillip Robert “Phil” Love, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 5, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Private family entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Phil was born on January 25, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Harold and Helen (Muillius) Love.
Phil owned and operated many taverns in the area: Dell’s Tap, Old Main Hotel, Finale, and lastly, The Lounge. The lounge was famous for swampwater and popcorn, which Phil referred to as “Prime Rib”. Phil held the record for owning and operating the same bar, The Lounge.
He married Mary Jimenez; according to Mary, he chased her faster than she could run.
Phil was always quick with a joke; W.C. Fields was Phil’s favorite comedian. He loved a cold diet coke, Cadillacs, guns and planes. He taught his son at an early age to tap a keg. Phil was a perfect person to own a bar and was a great host.
In retirement, he loved nothing more than sitting on his porch on Carter Road waving at the neighbors and chatting with the ladies who passed. He was called “soft lips” as he had a way with the ladies but was always true to the love of his life, Mary. He was beloved by many, and many lives were touched by Phil.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Love; children, Kevin (Mary) Love, of Dubuque, and Kathy Love, of Cedar Rapids; Mary’s children, Marie (Randy) Shireman, Patricia Bayars and Tom Clausen; three grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and twenty-one great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Anthony.
In lieu of flowers, a Phillip Love memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at MercyOne and a dear family friend, Carrie, for her support and continual help.