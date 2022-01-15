Thomas B. Brown, Benton, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today,
St. Matthew’s Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Celebration of life: Noon today, Shullsburg VFW.
Merrell P. Casper, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Cynthia Fessler, Decatur, Ga. — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Rhett L. Geisz, Elizabeth, Ill. — Service: 1 p.m. today,
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach, Ill.
Gary L. Griebel, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Kaye K. Kamp, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Wyatt H. Potter, Hanover, Ill. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill.
Doris Radloff, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2:15 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kurt T. Richard, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
James R. Schmitz, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa.
David L. Schneider, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Beetown Hall.
Earl G. Stratka, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald Thayer, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Coletta A. Wells, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Rose Mary Woodhouse, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Church of the Nativity. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.