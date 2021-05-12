PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Haley Ann Leffler, 27, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Southwest Health Center Hospital, Platteville, of natural causes, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor MaryAnn Floerke will officiate.
Burial will be at the Van Buren Cemetery, rural Potosi. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Haley Leffler Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Haley was born on October 11, 1993, daughter of Jeffrey and Ronna (Bartels) Leffler.
She graduated from Platteville High School, Class of 2012, and attended Southwest Tech, Fennimore.
She worked at Mercy One Medical Center, Dubuque, as a Patient Access Representative.
She was currently attending Bryan & Stratton College, where she was taking classes online in Human Resources.
Haley was diagnosed with a brain and spinal cord tumor at the age of nine and went through so much but she never gave up on life. Haley knew she was never going to be like everyone else and she knew her boundaries but never complained about her health, was the toughest, strongest fighter we knew and still was able to keep smiling.
Haley loved spending time with her family and friends, who were so important to her.
Haley is survived by her parents, Ronna and Brian Monahan, Jeffrey (Amber Wood) Leffler; brothers and sisters, Trent (Michelle) Leffler, Nicole Monahan, Tiffany (Kirsten Peters) Monahan, Ashley (Bryce Winkers) Monahan and Ty Leffler; grandparents, Ruth and Dick Kerkenbush, Joan Bartels, Marjene Leffler and Terry and Marilyn Monahan; three nephews, Easton, Grayson and Maddon and niece, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ronald Bartels and Murray Leffler.