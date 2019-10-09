Charlene M. Herrig, 93, of Bethany Home, formerly of St. Donatus, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Donatus Catholic Church, with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Charlene was born on July 21, 1926, in Bernard, Iowa, the daughter of Michael and Ruth (Johnson) Curtis. She married Florian Herrig on May 5, 1949 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in N. Garryowen. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.
Charlene was a homemaker who loved family gatherings and would make cinnamon rolls for every occasion. She especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in their various sporting events. Charlene was a member of the St. Donatus Church and its Rosary Society, the Luxemburg Society and the La Motte Senior Citizens.
Surviving are her children, Thomas and Richard (Kim) Herrig, both of Dubuque, Dennis Herrig, of Tulsa, Okla., Kevin (JoAnn) Herrig, of St. Catherine, Iowa, Ann (John) Hallock, of Sunset, S.C., and Todd Herrig, of Mesa, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Amy (Richard) Tanny, Scott (Meghan) Herrig, Aubrey Herrig, Chad Herrig, Jayden (Kassy) Herrig, Abbey (Casey) Skrivseth, and Ashley, Garrett and Luke Hart; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marie Ambrosy, of Bellevue, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, six brothers and three sisters.
Memorials may be given to St. Donatus Church.
Charlene’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their unending care and support.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
