GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Ila J. Weyant, 97, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg, where services will follow. Interment will take place in Guttenberg City Cemetery.