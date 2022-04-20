GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Ila J. Weyant, 97, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg, where services will follow. Interment will take place in Guttenberg City Cemetery.

