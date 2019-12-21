MONONA, Iowa — Ivanelle Garms, 95, of Monona, Iowa, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center, Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and one hour before services at the church on Monday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Erika Kielstrup as the officiant. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Monona. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, is helping the family with the arrangements.