CASCADE, Iowa — Nicholas L. Wolfe Jr., 88, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Nick may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements and anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Nick Wolfe family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
A Mass of Christian burial for Nick will be offered at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, by Fr. Joseph Wolfe, M.F.V.A. and Rev. Douglas Loecke. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.