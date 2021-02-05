Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Susan S. Barker, Elgin, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Delores R. Gregorich, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church.
Emily C. Lange, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorial service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jennifer Lopez, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, St. Patrick’s Church, Dubuque.
Thomas W. Noggle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Miguel Ramos, Clinton, N.C. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home.
Juanita Tigges, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Eldon A. Weis, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation, Bellevue. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.