GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Harlan Meyer, 79, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.

